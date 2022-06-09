Overview of Dr. Robert Yarber, MD

Dr. Robert Yarber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and OCH Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yarber works at Ear Nose&Throat Physicians N MS in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.