Overview of Dr. Robert Yates, MD

Dr. Robert Yates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Yates works at University of Washington Surgical Services and Hernia Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.