Dr. Robert Yee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Yee works at Flagstaff Family Physicians in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.