Overview of Dr. Robert York, MD

Dr. Robert York, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. York works at MID LOUISIANA SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.