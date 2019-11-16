Overview of Dr. Robert Youkilis, MD

Dr. Robert Youkilis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Youkilis works at Northside ENT in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.