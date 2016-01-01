Overview of Dr. Robert Youngman, MD

Dr. Robert Youngman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Youngman works at ATLANTIC UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.