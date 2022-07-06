Overview of Dr. Robert Zaloom, MD

Dr. Robert Zaloom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zaloom works at Bay Ridge Hearts Cardio Care PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.