Dr. Robert Zanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zanni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Zanni, MD
Dr. Robert Zanni, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Zanni works at
Dr. Zanni's Office Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore Internal Medicine and2-12 Corbett Way Ste 101, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 497-2795
-
2
Jersey Shore Internal Medicine and2 12 Corbett Way Ste 102, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 497-2794
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanni?
Dr. Zanni many years ago you cared for my little brother, Naheem Reeves he is passed on now. The care Dr. Zanni gave to my brother and supported my family through his care until his final days. my father and I was talking about Dr. ZANNI 20YRS later God bless you such special care was given to my terminally ill brother.
About Dr. Robert Zanni, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982669529
Education & Certifications
- Hahnenmann U
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- UMDNJ United Hosps
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zanni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanni works at
Dr. Zanni has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zanni speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.