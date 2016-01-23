See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Robert Zanni, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Zanni, MD

Dr. Robert Zanni, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Zanni works at Pediatric Pulmonary and Cystic Fibrosis in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zanni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey Shore Internal Medicine and
    2-12 Corbett Way Ste 101, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2795
  2. 2
    Jersey Shore Internal Medicine and
    2 12 Corbett Way Ste 102, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Zanni, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982669529
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnenmann U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ United Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Zanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zanni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zanni works at Pediatric Pulmonary and Cystic Fibrosis in Eatontown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zanni’s profile.

    Dr. Zanni has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

