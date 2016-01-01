Dr. Robert Zendler II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zendler II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zendler II, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Zendler II, DO
Dr. Robert Zendler II, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Valley Eye Consultants PC4281 Lennon Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-5535
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Robert Zendler II, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zendler II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zendler II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zendler II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zendler II has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zendler II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zendler II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zendler II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zendler II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zendler II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.