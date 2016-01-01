Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO
Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Zenenberg works at
Dr. Zenenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrological Associates P.A.83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (862) 310-1680
-
2
Nephrological Associates PA- New Jersey206 Belleville Ave # Level, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (888) 523-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1245331834
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
