Overview of Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO

Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Zenenberg works at Nephrological Associates, P.A. (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.