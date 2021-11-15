Dr. Robert Zibelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zibelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zibelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Zibelman, MD
Dr. Robert Zibelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Zibelman works at
Dr. Zibelman's Office Locations
-
1
Growth Opportunity Center928 Jaymor Rd Ste B150, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 947-8654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zibelman?
I have been a patient of Dr Zibelman for almost 12 years now. He has been the most amazing provider I have ever had in my life. He has always been unbelievably supportive in his care. I never have an issue reaching him, and he always takes great care in treating my conditions. I highly recommend Dr. Zibelman for anyone looking for a psychiatric provider.
About Dr. Robert Zibelman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669402871
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zibelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zibelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zibelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zibelman works at
Dr. Zibelman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zibelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zibelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zibelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zibelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.