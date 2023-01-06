Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zielinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD
Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Medina Memorial Hospital.
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1059
Buffalo Medical Group16 Davison Ct, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 630-1059
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1059Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1059
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Medina Memorial Hospital
we waited for a month for Roswell to call to schedule an appt for my husband after a pet scan showed possible cancer, a friend recommended dr Zielinski after seeing my frustration of not hearing from them. I called dr Zielinski's office, had an appt for the following week, and he has an appt 6 days later for a biopsy. Dr. Zielinski took the time with us to explain everything, answered our questions and even had my husband laughing with his humor. I'm so glad he was highly recommended to us, I know my husband is in good hands.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
