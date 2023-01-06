Overview of Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD

Dr. Robert Zielinski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Medina Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zielinski works at Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY and Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Liver Function Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.