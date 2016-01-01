Dr. Zimmerman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pathology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
ARIA Health Physician Services - Pathology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4894
Abington Hospital Pathologists1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-2352
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD
- Pathology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265472427
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Cytopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
