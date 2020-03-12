Dr. Robert Zipkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zipkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zipkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Zipkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Zipkin works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 460, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 652-8600
- 2 1501 Trousdale Dr Ste 1501, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8600
Jeffrey J. Guttas M.d. A Medical Corp.100 S San Mateo Dr Ste 400, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 696-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing breathing a sigh of relief!! He was in no way intimidating, felt at ease and felt I was in good hands. I really felt good about Dr. Zipkin understanding me and the secondary medical issue I had long before my heart attack and adjusting my meds to help the other issue without demanding and ignoring me.
About Dr. Robert Zipkin, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558474718
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Heart Inst
- Chldns Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zipkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zipkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zipkin works at
Dr. Zipkin has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zipkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zipkin speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zipkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zipkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.