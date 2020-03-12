Overview

Dr. Robert Zipkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Zipkin works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.