Dr. Zoltowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Zoltowski, DO
Dr. Robert Zoltowski, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
The Psychiatry & Psychology Center650 Griswold St, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 912-0080
I’ve been going to Dr. Zoltowski for a long time, he has seen me through the most difficult times of my life and there is a reason for that; a great Doctor in this field in particular is so very difficult to find. He is responsive, dedicated as I am to ensure my health stays on tract. It’s an investment and and dedication on both the patient & the Doctor to stay on course as nobody is cured over night. He has also supported me through DBT through a Therapist and provided the support and direction I have needed for my stability which results in stability for my husband, family and friends.
About Dr. Robert Zoltowski, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zoltowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoltowski has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoltowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoltowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoltowski.
