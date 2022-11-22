See All Psychiatrists in Northville, MI
Dr. Robert Zoltowski, DO

Psychiatry
4.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Northville, MI
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Zoltowski, DO

Dr. Robert Zoltowski, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Zoltowski works at The Psychiatry & Psychology Center in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zoltowski's Office Locations

    The Psychiatry & Psychology Center
    650 Griswold St, Northville, MI 48167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 912-0080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 22, 2022
I’ve been going to Dr. Zoltowski for a long time, he has seen me through the most difficult times of my life and there is a reason for that; a great Doctor in this field in particular is so very difficult to find. He is responsive, dedicated as I am to ensure my health stays on tract. It’s an investment and and dedication on both the patient & the Doctor to stay on course as nobody is cured over night. He has also supported me through DBT through a Therapist and provided the support and direction I have needed for my stability which results in stability for my husband, family and friends.
Karen Wludyka — Nov 22, 2022
About Dr. Robert Zoltowski, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518081116
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zoltowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zoltowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zoltowski works at The Psychiatry & Psychology Center in Northville, MI. View the full address on Dr. Zoltowski’s profile.

Dr. Zoltowski has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoltowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoltowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoltowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoltowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoltowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

