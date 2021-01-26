See All Podiatrists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Glenview, IL
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM

Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Zombolo works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lincolnshire, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Zombolo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Noi Northshore Orthopaedics - Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-7846
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    920 Milwaukee Ave, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-7846
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zombolo?

    Jan 26, 2021
    Had what I thought was a piece of glass in my foot since Thanksgiving! Finally got it removed today (1/25/21). I’m a big baby, he was able to get out the dog hair that was stuck in my foot (not glass as I had previously thought )lol! Very nice and Patient with me as I’m a big baby. Quick and gentle, he’s a rockstar!
    Sheila M — Jan 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zombolo to family and friends

    Dr. Zombolo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zombolo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM.

    About Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528015435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zombolo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zombolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zombolo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zombolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zombolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zombolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zombolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zombolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Zombolo, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.