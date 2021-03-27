Dr. Robert Zubowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zubowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dermatology Center of Ridgewood LLC1 Sears Dr, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 261-7550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I had just about given up after a few botched breast augmentations. After several consultations with well known cosmetic surgeons i met with Dr. Zubowski. He was kind and sympathetic to my situation and put a lot of caring thought into how he could get me the best result. He was honest and upfront reassuring me he could help but may take a couple of of times, which it did. Dr. Zubowski did not even charge me for the second surgery. He never gave up on me even with the complications from past surgeons i used. Thank you to Dr.Zubowski and his kind,helpful staff.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Zubowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zubowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubowski has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zubowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zubowski speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubowski.
