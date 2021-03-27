See All Plastic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Zubowski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (39)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Zubowski, MD

Dr. Robert Zubowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Zubowski works at Dermatology Center of Ridgewood LLC in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zubowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Center of Ridgewood LLC
    1 Sears Dr, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 261-7550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Robert Zubowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558425561
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Zubowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zubowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zubowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zubowski works at Dermatology Center of Ridgewood LLC in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zubowski’s profile.

    Dr. Zubowski has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zubowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

