Overview

Dr. Robert Zuckerman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Robert M. Zuckerman MD PC in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.