See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Roberta Adams, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roberta Adams, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roberta Adams, MD

Dr. Roberta Adams, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Adams works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1769

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?

    Photo: Dr. Roberta Adams, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roberta Adams, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adams to family and friends

    Dr. Adams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roberta Adams, MD.

    About Dr. Roberta Adams, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932182771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberta Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roberta Adams, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.