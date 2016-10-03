Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Blandon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Illinois Urogynecology Ltd.1875 Dempster St Ste 665, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 825-1590
Rush Copley Pelvic Medicine2020 Ogden Ave Ste 210, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-4837
Women's Center for Pelvic Medicine120 Spalding Dr Ste 401, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-5120
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Rush Copley Medical Center
My numerous appointments and eventual surgery with Dr. Blandon and her staff was a near perfect experience. All were caring and competent. My surgery was 3 1/2 months ago. I am 79 and have no symptoms from my condition (prolapsed uterus). I believe Dr. Blandon is admirable, dedicated, and a terrific surgeon. I highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- University MO KC
- Hosp Civil de Guadalajara|Hospital Civil De Guadalajara
- Universidad de Guadalajara
