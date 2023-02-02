See All Podiatrists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (28)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM

Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. 

Dr. Giudice-Teller works at Roberta Giudice-Teller Podiatry in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giudice-Teller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roberta Giudice-teller Dpm PA
    1010 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 372-3474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giudice-Teller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giudice-Teller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giudice-Teller works at Roberta Giudice-Teller Podiatry in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Giudice-Teller’s profile.

    Dr. Giudice-Teller has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giudice-Teller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Giudice-Teller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giudice-Teller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giudice-Teller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giudice-Teller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

