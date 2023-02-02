Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giudice-Teller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM
Overview of Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM
Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Giudice-Teller works at
Dr. Giudice-Teller's Office Locations
Roberta Giudice-teller Dpm PA1010 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (352) 372-3474
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Giudice-Teller for years; saw her father Dr Giudice prior to his death. Her staff is always helpful. I recently watched as she was instructing a new staff member on how to X-Ray my foot. She was excellent. Her offices are extremely clean. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Roberta Giudice-Teller, DPM
Dr. Giudice-Teller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giudice-Teller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giudice-Teller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giudice-Teller works at
Dr. Giudice-Teller has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giudice-Teller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Giudice-Teller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giudice-Teller.
