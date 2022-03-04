Dr. Roberta Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Krueger, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberta Krueger, MD
Dr. Roberta Krueger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Krueger's Office Locations
Roberta L. Krueger, MD7922 Ewing Halsell Dr Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-9230
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Krueger delivered two of my children and she was wonderful with my anxiety. Her calm presence made such a difference! Very thorough and always felt safe.
About Dr. Roberta Krueger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1952410193
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-S Tx Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krueger speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.