Overview of Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD

Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Lilly works at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Chestertown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.