Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Easton, MD
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD

Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Lilly works at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Chestertown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lilly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton
    219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-9400
  2. 2
    Shore Health System Inc
    10 Martin Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-9400
  3. 3
    Um Shore Medical Center At Chestertown
    100 Brown St, Chestertown, MD 21620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-5387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roberta Lilly, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932438322
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lilly has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

