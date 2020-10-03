Dr. Roberta Lima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Lima, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberta Lima, MD
Dr. Roberta Lima, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lima's Office Locations
- 1 226 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 523-5300
-
2
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 523-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lima?
As a retired RN I appreciate quality care. Dr. Lima gave me her undivided attention the whole visit. She made good eye contact. She answered all my questions without being condescending. The wait time was normal. I would not hesitate to refer any member of my family to her.
About Dr. Roberta Lima, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1417181264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lima has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.