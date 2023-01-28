Overview of Dr. Roberta Parks, MD

Dr. Roberta Parks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Boston in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.