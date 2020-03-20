Dr. Roberta Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Pickett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eastvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Eastvale Office12742 Limonite Ave, Eastvale, CA 92880 Directions (951) 683-6370
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
My grandchildren have been seeing Dr. Pickett for 6 years. From day one, Dr. P is thorough and attentive. Dr. P is an excellent doctor. She truly cares about her patients. Dr. P is amazing. Not many doctors like her these days.
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Harbor-UCLA
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Stanford University
Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
