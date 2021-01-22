See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Waynesburg, PA
Dr. Roberta Renzelli-Cain, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roberta Renzelli-Cain, DO

Dr. Roberta Renzelli-Cain, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waynesburg, PA. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Renzelli-Cain works at WVU Medicine in Waynesburg, PA with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Renzelli-Cain's Office Locations

    Wvu Medicine Waynesburg Clinic
    451 Murtha Dr, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4880
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4880
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Healthworks Rehab and Fitness
    6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 22, 2021
    Best OBGYN by far! Such a beautiful, caring person who practices her craft at the highest level.
    Crystal Czina — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Roberta Renzelli-Cain, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1538179403
    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
