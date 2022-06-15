Overview of Dr. Roberta Rose, DO

Dr. Roberta Rose, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at Roberta S. Rose, DO in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.