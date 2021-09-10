Dr. Roberta Sengelmann-Keshen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Sengelmann-Keshen, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberta Sengelmann-Keshen, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen works at
Locations
Santa Barbara Skin Institute2921 DE LA VINA ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 770-3999
- 2 200 N La Cumbre Rd Ste F, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 770-3999
- 3 2028 Village Ln Ste 202A, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 697-7864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to Dr. Senglemann three times now for Mohs Surgery and have had a great experience each time. Two on my hands and one on my nose far superior to similar one I'd had done by another dermo that left an obvious white scar. I find her highly competent and caring and will continue to recommend her.
About Dr. Roberta Sengelmann-Keshen, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841216082
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sengelmann-Keshen.
