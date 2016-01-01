See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Pediatric Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Roberta Stephenson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Stephenson works at Seattle Childrens South Sound Cardiology Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

About Dr. Roberta Stephenson, MD

  • Pediatric Cardiology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1881755726
Education & Certifications

  • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roberta Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stephenson works at Seattle Childrens South Sound Cardiology Clinic in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.