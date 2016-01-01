Dr. Roberta Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Stephenson, MD
Dr. Roberta Stephenson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Northwest Pediatric Heart Specialists Pllc1901 S Cedar St Ste Cedar, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1881755726
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stephenson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stephenson works at
Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
