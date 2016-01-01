Overview

Dr. Roberta Stephenson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Stephenson works at Seattle Childrens South Sound Cardiology Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

