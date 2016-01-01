Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertha Mendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Robertha Mendez, MD
Dr. Robertha Mendez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Mendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mendez's Office Locations
-
1
Division of Geriatrics360 Essex St Ste 401, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 676-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?
About Dr. Robertha Mendez, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1972987907
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.