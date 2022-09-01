See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.7 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD

Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp

Dr. Acosta works at Wellington Regional Medical Center in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Acosta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leroy Charles MD PA
    12957 Palms West Dr Ste 102, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 429-8189
  2. 2
    4215 Burns Rd Ste 150, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 845-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 01, 2022
    In a weird and random way we found out that I have a brain aneurysm. It’s a very old aneurysm that is encased in calcium and not likely to ever cause me any issue. Regardless, when I found out I was petrified. Dr. Acosta was very informative when explaining what it meant, what to expect and what was going to happen next. I like him a lot.
    Guillermo Marron — Sep 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD
    About Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346432051
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
