Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD
Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
Dr. Acosta works at
Dr. Acosta's Office Locations
Leroy Charles MD PA12957 Palms West Dr Ste 102, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 429-8189
- 2 4215 Burns Rd Ste 150, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 845-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In a weird and random way we found out that I have a brain aneurysm. It’s a very old aneurysm that is encased in calcium and not likely to ever cause me any issue. Regardless, when I found out I was petrified. Dr. Acosta was very informative when explaining what it meant, what to expect and what was going to happen next. I like him a lot.
About Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1346432051
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
