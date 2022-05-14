Overview of Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD

Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Acosta works at WOUND CARE CTR in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.