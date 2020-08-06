Dr. Blau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Blau, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Blau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Blau works at
Locations
Las Cruces Family Medicine2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-5370Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Socorro Community Health Cntr1300 ENTERPRISE RD, Socorro, NM 87801 Directions (575) 835-4444
Eugene Va Clinic Pharmacy3355 Chad Dr, Eugene, OR 97408 Directions (541) 607-0897
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blau?
Excellent, figured out was was going on with me for 16 years, and within 6 months I was cured!
About Dr. Roberto Blau, MD
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1538555461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blau.
