Dr. Robert Andreu, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Andreu, MD
Dr. Robert Andreu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Andreu's Office Locations
Andreu & Masvidal MD PA900 W 49th St Ste 234, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 558-2930
Wellness Therapy and Medical Care Center Inc.1140 W 50th St Ste 301, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 558-2930
Loh Ophthalmology Associates8585 Sunset Dr Ste 201, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 558-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! The Dr was very comprehensive and interested in my condition. A great professional with very good humor sense.
About Dr. Robert Andreu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andreu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andreu has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andreu speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreu.
