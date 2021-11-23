Overview of Dr. Robert Andreu, MD

Dr. Robert Andreu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Andreu works at Andreu & Masvidal MD PA in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.