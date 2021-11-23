See All Ophthalmologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Robert Andreu, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Andreu, MD

Dr. Robert Andreu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Andreu works at Andreu & Masvidal MD PA in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Andreu's Office Locations

    Andreu & Masvidal MD PA
    900 W 49th St Ste 234, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 558-2930
    Wellness Therapy and Medical Care Center Inc.
    1140 W 50th St Ste 301, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 558-2930
    Loh Ophthalmology Associates
    8585 Sunset Dr Ste 201, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 558-8542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Excellent! The Dr was very comprehensive and interested in my condition. A great professional with very good humor sense.
    Nuria — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Andreu, MD
    About Dr. Robert Andreu, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Andreu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andreu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andreu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andreu has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andreu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andreu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

