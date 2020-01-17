Dr. Roberto Barresi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barresi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Barresi, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Barresi, MD
Dr. Roberto Barresi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Barresi works at
Dr. Barresi's Office Locations
1
St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 381-6930
2
St Lukes Outpatient Surgery Center - Meridian500 S EAGLE RD, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-8101
3
Boise Surgical Group3399 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 364-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berresi has done 3 abdominal surgeries on me and each time I have good results. He is very caring and actually listens to his patients . I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Roberto Barresi, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barresi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barresi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barresi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barresi works at
Dr. Barresi has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barresi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Barresi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barresi.
