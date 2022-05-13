Dr. Roberto Bomprezzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bomprezzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Bomprezzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Bomprezzi, MD
Dr. Roberto Bomprezzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bomprezzi's Office Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I never leave reviews but read them frequently prior to picking a physician. I have had numerous neurologists over 16 years and Dr. Bomprezzi is the best neurologist I have worked with. He is kind, attentive, explains everything well and is incredibly intelligent. It has been an absolute privilege having him as a physician, I feel reassured and optimistic about my future. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. Roberto Bomprezzi, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356530349
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
