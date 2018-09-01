Dr. Roberto Comperatore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comperatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Comperatore, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Comperatore, MD
Dr. Roberto Comperatore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Comperatore's Office Locations
Hector Pombo M.d. PA7150 W 20th Ave Ste 313, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 558-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never had a problem here. Great staff and excellent doctor. Very experienced in what she does. I have noticed that the only patients who have issues here are the ones who don't follow directions or are impatient. I would wait a whole day just to be seen by her or any doctor here. They are the absolute best at what they do and it is undeniable by the amount of patients and recommendations they have.
About Dr. Roberto Comperatore, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1730150772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comperatore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comperatore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comperatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Comperatore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comperatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comperatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comperatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.