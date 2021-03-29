Dr. Corpus Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberto Corpus Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Corpus Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena and Otsego Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Corpus Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Traverse Heart & Vascular1200 Sixth St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5800
-
2
Traverse Heart & Vascular - Gaylord617 N Court Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735 Directions (231) 935-5800
-
3
Grayling - Traverse Heart & Vascular1107 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Directions (989) 348-0530
-
4
Traverse Heart & Vascular - Cadillac704 Oak St Ste 200, Cadillac, MI 49601 Directions (231) 876-6753
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally difficult extreme PAD condition was treated skillfully with expertise , using most current methods available. Dr R. Corpus has performed procedures a number of times for reoccurring PAD and maintains consistent followup monitoring. Dr Corpus is focused, straight forward and frank about status of arterial Condition and self care for best outcome. Dr Corpus is peerless in arterial interventionist cardiology in my experience. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Roberto Corpus Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417995432
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Interventional Cardiology
