Overview

Dr. Roberto Corpus Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena and Otsego Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Corpus Jr works at Traverse Heart & Vascular in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Gaylord, MI, Grayling, MI and Cadillac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.