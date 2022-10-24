Dr. Roberto Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Diaz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Premier Pain consultants5522 Lone Star Pkwy # 101, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 298-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Utmb Interventional Pain Medicine
- Utmb Anesthesiology
- Methodist Hospital General Surgery
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Baylor University
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
