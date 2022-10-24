Overview

Dr. Roberto Diaz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Premier Pain Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.