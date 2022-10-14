Overview of Dr. Roberto Ferraro, MD

Dr. Roberto Ferraro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Conway Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.