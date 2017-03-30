Overview

Dr. Roberto Fogel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Fogel works at Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.