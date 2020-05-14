Dr. Roberto Fridman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Fridman, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Fridman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Grtr Baltimore Med Center
Dr. Fridman works at
Locations
Dr Roberto Fridman MD8200 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 598-2904Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most compassionate n patient doctor. His assistant Sonia was accommodating and kind. Highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Roberto Fridman, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1275567398
Education & Certifications
- Grtr Baltimore Med Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
