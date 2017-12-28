Dr. Roberto Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Suarez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, he loves his patients and has a great relationship with the children. Outstanding.
About Dr. Roberto Suarez, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952503674
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suarez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
