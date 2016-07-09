Dr. Roberto Gomez-Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez-Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Gomez-Vazquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Gomez-Vazquez's Office Locations
-
1
Healthville Pharmacy7215 MCPHERSON RD, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 724-3375
-
2
Laredo Premiere Healthcare Pllc7210 McPherson Rd Ste 115, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 724-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There are not words enough to describe how amazing is dr Gómez Vazquez, I just can say he is unforgettable, he is a beautiful person and an excellent doctor
About Dr. Roberto Gomez-Vazquez, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Dr. Gomez-Vazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez-Vazquez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez-Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez-Vazquez has seen patients for Lipomas, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez-Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez-Vazquez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez-Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez-Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez-Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez-Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.