Overview of Dr. Roberto Gomez-Vazquez, MD

Dr. Roberto Gomez-Vazquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Gomez-Vazquez works at Blanco & Cantu Family Practice in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.