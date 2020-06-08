Overview

Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.