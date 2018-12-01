Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Ciao Bella Medical Spa & Vein2310 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 686-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Dr.Gonzales es muy profesional en la forma de expresarse explica con detalles de cada procedimiento que se le questiona me encanto la paciencia que tiene para escuchar y lo más importante no trata de apurarte para que te decidas a cualquier tipo de procedimiento es un Dr.que inspira confianza.Muy pronto regresaré a su clínica.
About Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780607028
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.