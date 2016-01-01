Overview of Dr. Roberto Granato, MD

Dr. Roberto Granato, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Granato works at Metropolitan Specialty Phys in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Balanitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.