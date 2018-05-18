Dr. Roberto Gratianne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gratianne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Gratianne, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Gratianne, MD
Dr. Roberto Gratianne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Aut?Noma De Baja California (Mexico)|Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Gratianne's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group450 Fourth Ave Ste 215, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 425-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gratianne, is phenomenal. He changed my husband's life and figured out how to help him with his medical issues. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Roberto Gratianne, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Aut?Noma De Baja California (Mexico)|Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gratianne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gratianne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gratianne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gratianne has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gratianne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gratianne speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gratianne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gratianne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gratianne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gratianne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.