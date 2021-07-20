See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Roberto Heros, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roberto Heros, MD

Dr. Roberto Heros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Heros works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Heros' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave # 16960, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-1000
  2. 2
    Lois Pope LIFE Center
    1095 NW 14th Ter # 2, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr Hero saved my life July 16th 1999 after 91/2 hours of surgery ... I think of him often he is a amazing man. Thank you Sir
    Bruce S Losee — Jul 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Heros, MD
    About Dr. Roberto Heros, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962466987
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Heros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heros works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heros’s profile.

    Dr. Heros has seen patients for Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Heros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

